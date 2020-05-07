GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools is reminding parents of children who will be five years old on or before September 1 of the current year must enroll their children in public or private kindergarten unless the parent or legal guardian signs a waiver. Further, GCS said any child who will be six years old on or before September 1 of the current year must enroll in first grade.
Parents can register by visiting the GCS website at www.greenville.k12.sc.us by clicking on the Enrollment Information story at the bottom of the homepage. Parents will be asked to print and complete the enrollment forms and scan or photograph the required documentation. Once complete, parents should call the assigned school and leave a message that includes their phone number or email address. Someone from the school will then contact parents with directions for turning in the forms and completing the enrollment process.
To find out where children will attend kindergarten or first grade, parents can call the INFOLine at 355-3100 or search “Find Your School” on the GCS website.
MORE NEWS - South Carolina initial Unemployment claims drop for third straight week, SCDEW says
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.