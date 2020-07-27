GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County Schools is reminding parents of 5-year-olds to enroll their young ones in kindergarten for the upcoming school year.
Enrollment in GCS or a private 5K must be completed before the start of the academic year.
GCS says parents who are planning to keep their kindergarten aged children at home and not engage in any type of schooling - including homeschooling - must complete a waiver and deliver it to their home-based school.
The waiver can be found below.
Home-based schools are assigned by residence.
Parents should be aware that if they decide not to send their child to kindergarten, the student will enter first grade the next school year.
