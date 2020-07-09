GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools is asking families who may have a district-issued Chromebook at home to return them before the district reports the devices as stolen.
The district sent out a message Thursday afternoon asking parents to return the devices. If not returned, the district's message says the Chromebook will be reported to law enforcement as stolen to begin the replacement process. GCS also says they've made repeated attempts to get the Chromebooks returned.
GCS says schools that have issued the Chromebooks to students so far have reported 4,784 non-returns for the devices, along with 208 listed as lost/stolen/missing. The district did indicated they've recovered more than 800 thus far and that they have over 77,000 total.
Each Chromebook costs around $300.
A voice message sent to parents says the district will work with those needing help turning the devices in, and can also grant certain exemptions for some students. You're asked to call 864-355-2789 to discuss this or arrange the return of the device. You can also call your child's school to arrange the return.
