GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced on Monday that the district plans to hold in-person graduations at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville. The graduation ceremonies are contingent on a waiver from the Governor’s Office of the 250-person occupancy maximum.
The district said it is providing the graduation schedule now so that parents can begin making plans. Click here for the complete graduation schedule.
In-person graduations for all 14 traditional high schools are tentatively planned for June 1-4, 2021 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, located at 650 N. Academy Street, Greenville.
Greenville Early College graduation will take place at the Furman Younts Center, located at 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville.
Lifelong Learning (Adult Education) graduation will take place at Wade Hampton High School, located at 100 Pine Knoll Drive, Greenville.
The Fine Arts Center event honoring its senior class will be held at the Greer High gymnasium, located at 3000 E. Gap Creek Road, Greer.
The class of 2020 was limited to two guest tickets. The number of guest tickets allowed the Class of 2021 has not yet been determined, but will be based on the Governor’s Emergency Executive Orders, updated COVID-19 data, Bon Secours Wellness Arena protocols, and the advice of local and state health experts, the district said.
Officials said the exact COVID-19 mitigation protocols, such as social distancing and mask wearing, will also be announced closer to the end of the school year.
