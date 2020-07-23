GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said school meals will be available for all students in all school-opening scenarios, including those that register for the Virtual Program.
In order to qualify for free or reduced meals, the school district said parents must complete a new free and reduced meal application for the current school year.
The online applications are now available for the 2020-2021 school year and can be filled out at http://greenville.schoollunchapp.com.
"While paper applications will be provided for parents when they returned to school, the online applications are by far the most accurate and efficient method to apply for Free or Reduced Priced Meals," said GCS spokesman Tim Waller in an email. "On average, online applications are processed within 24-48 hour of completion. We highly encourage all parents to take advantage of this simple to use and fast process."
Parents can also get more information by calling the Food and Nutrition Services office at 864-355-1251 or by e-mailing bhogue@greenville.k12.sc.us.
