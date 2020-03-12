GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools sent an automated phone call to parents on Thursday, notifying them that all out of state field trips and athletic trips have been suspended until at least April 26.
The trips could be cancelled or rescheduled, as the decision will be left to each school.
Additionally, visitors to schools will be asked screening questions before they are allowed beyond the office.
As a result, any event scheduled during the school day that would involve a large number of visitors could potentially be canceled.
The district said an updated flyer about coronavirus will also be sent home with students.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the school district for additional details.
