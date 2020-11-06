GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said the application deadline for the Fine Arts Center for the 2021-2022 school year is November 12. Students who are interested training to become the next generation of artists, actors, filmmakers, dancers and musicians are asked to follow the application instructions on the FAC website.
The first round of pre-screening for several programs (architecture, creative writing, dance, strings chamber music, theater performance, visual arts, voice) begins one week later on Thursday, November 19.
