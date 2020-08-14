GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said Friday that families that have members with medical conditions that make it unsafe to send their children to in-person school will receive special consideration on being accepted into the GCS Virtual Program.
To qualify, GCS said families must submit documentation from a certified medical professional that in-person attendance puts either the student or a family member at risk. The school district will then review those applications and the submitting families will be considered more carefully than families who were simply late signing up.
"Please note that providing this documentation does not guarantee the student a slot," explained GCS spokesman Tim Waller in a news release.
Waller said families who have already applied to the Virtual Program do not need to apply again, but should email their medical documentation to GCSVirtualProgram@greenville.k12.sc.us.
Parents who have not yet applied can simply email the requested medical documents for consideration.
