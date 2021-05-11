GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenville County Schools says they are reviewing the Governor's Executive order, but right now students are still required to wear masks on buses, when entering and leaving the building, and whenever social distancing at six feet cannot be maintained.
According to Director of Media Relations Tim Waller, schools and districts were not given a preview of the Governor's Executive Order or asked how it might impact operations.
Waller goes on to say the school's legal counsel is reviewing the order to determine how the contents might be reconciled with the guidance and requirements of public health officials or the liability legislation that was recently passed by the South Carolina General Assembly.
According to Waller, the legislation specifically aligns Covid liability to the levels at which businesses and other entities follow the advice and guidance of public health officials.
Waller says considering in the order Governor McMaster directed DHEC and the State Department of Education to develop and distribute a standardized form for parents to opt their children out of schools' mask mandates, it is unclear when the order will go into effect.
He goes on to say to the knowledge of Greenville Schools, DHEC has not changed its guidance on wearing masks when social distancing cannot be maintained. He goes on to say nor has the SDE rescinded its order that students wear masks on buses and when entering and leaving the school building.
Waller says if it is determined that the order is binding and carries the weight of law, Greenville County School will follow its directions related to masks just as soon as the SDE and DHEC distribute the parent opt-out form.
