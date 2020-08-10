GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced Monday that students will attend school in-person for one day when the first week of the 2020-21 school year arrives on Aug. 24.
"Based on the latest guidance from DHEC and local medical professionals regarding the spread of COVID-19, Greenville County Schools will start school on Monday, August 24 on Attendance Plan 1," said GCS spokesman Tim Waller.
Waller said under this plan, students will attend in-person school one day a week and spend the other four days eLearning.
"As a reminder, students are divided into four color-groups that determine which day of the week they attend. Those whose last names begin with A-D are blue, E-K is red, L-Q is green and R-Z is purple," Waller said. He added that families whose children have different last names can request a change in color assignment to match their siblings.
Blue students attend Monday, red students on Tuesday, green on Wednesday and purple on Thursday. On the four days students are NOT physically in school, they will take part in eLearning, Waller said.
"Though it is not expected to do so, this decision could change should there be a dramatic, negative shift in the community spread numbers over the next two weeks," Waller added. "
Students enrolled in the full-time Virtual Program are not affected by this or any other in-person attendance plan.
