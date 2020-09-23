Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, Greenville County Schools Superintendent, Dr. W. Burke Royster, announced students in certain age groups would be returning to school 4 or 5 days a week.
District officials say it has been the goal of Greenville County Schools since July to work at getting students back into the classroom as soon as it was safe to do so for students and teachers.
Wednesday, Superintendent Royster said students in first grade, preschool and elementary special education students will resume attending five days a week. The return to in-person learning will take place over the next three weeks.
- Week of September 28 - attend Monday or Tuesday based on color group. Beginning Wednesday all first graders and preschool/elementary special education self-contained students will also attend Wednesday and Thursday. The net result is that all students in these categories will attend in-person school three days next week (Monday or Tuesday PLUS Wednesday and Thursday)
- Week of October 5, all students in these categories will attend four days of school – Monday through Thursday
- Week of October 12, all students in these categories will return to five day a week, in-person instruction until further notice
In addition, middle school and high school special education students and Career Center level II students will begin in-person instruction four days a week.
- Week of September 28 – attend all classes Monday or Tuesday based on color group. Beginning Wednesday attend all self-contained classes and Career Center Level II courses on both Wednesday and Thursday. The net result is that all students in these categories will attend school/career center classes in-person three days next week (Monday or Tuesday PLUS Wednesday and Thursday). Please note, career center students will follow the district-wide attendance plan (currently Plan 2) for their regular education classes – this change only impacts attendance at their career center classes.
- Week of October 5 and until further notice, all students in these categories will attend self-contained classes and career center courses four days – Monday through Thursday. Please note, career center students will remain on Plan 2 for their regular education classes – this change only impacts attendance at their career center classes
All students, including first graders and special education students, will be required to wear masks when transitioning (hallways, entering school).
"I am absolutely certain we can maintain the level of safety we need, for our students and our employees," Royster said of the plan.
The district says at this time, they are exploring the possibility of returning K4 and K5 students to full-time, in-person instruction, that allows classrooms to set up for social distancing.
The district says classes at the Fine Arts Center are not included because student numbers do not allows for social distancing in all programs.
More news: All lanes of Belton Highway blocked following fatal collision in Anderson County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.