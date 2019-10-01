GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – One student complained of aches and pains after a school bus was involved in a crash in Greenville on Tuesday afternoon, according to Greenville County Schools.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Shaw Street and Rutherford Road.
The bus was carrying 30 students from Stone Academy.
The district said the student suffering from aches and pains was released to a parent. No other injuries were reported.
FOX Carolina has reached out to Greenville police for additional details.
MORE NEWS - Deputies: Grenades, pipe bombs among items found by Hazardous Device Team at vacant residence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.