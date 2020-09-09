GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for Greenville County Schools said Wednesday that Greenville County students outperformed their state and national peers on the 2020 SAT test, and exceeded the 2019 passage rate on Advanced Placement exams, according to scores released by the College Board.
GCS students had an average SAT score of 1038, which is 8 points higher than the national average of 1030, and 19 points higher than the state average of 1019, the district said.
Six schools (Riverside, J.L. Mann, Eastside, Wade Hampton, Mauldin and Greenville High) scored above the state and national average.
On AP exams in 2020, the passage rate for GCS was 64-percent, which is higher than the passage rate of 61-percent in 2019 and 59.3-percent in 2018.
Riverside High had the highest AP exam passage rate of 79-percent. Mauldin High had the second highest rate of 75-percent. J.L. Mann High Academy had the largest number of students taking AP exams (578) and the largest number of AP exams taken (1,080).
Additionally the school district said Greenville County students' SAT average rose by 7 points in 2020, compared to 2019.
