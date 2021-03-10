GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - As parents and students continue to wonder what the new school year in the fall will look like as COVID-19 concerns linger, South Carolina's largest school district isn't committing to lifting all restrictions for their students just yet.
While state leaders and medical experts say it's safe for schools to return to full in person learning, they haven't said it's okay to ease up on safety precautions, like masks, plexiglass and social distancing. Greenville County Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster says DHEC and medical experts will not commit to removing protocols and mitigations in place until 80 percent of the population has either had the virus or been vaccinated against the virus.
Royster also says the school district has a responsibility to follow that advice. However, school board member Angie Mosley questions the opinions of those medical professionals, arguing that the safety restrictions currently in place are leading to more and more students performing badly in school and in some cases depression.
During a school board meeting on Tuesday, Mosley asked, "are you seriously considering sitting here telling me that we could potentially be masking children with plexiglass and distancing well into next school year?"
“What I'm telling you seriously because this whole thing is serious and I'm serious about this and every aspect of it,” Roster answered.
Royster further acknowledged that anything can change over the next five months and restrictions could be eased, but he is not ready to commit to anything right now for the start of the 2021 school year.
“What is the end game? The goal posts keep moving,” Mosley continued. “Meanwhile, our kids are being punished for this irrational fear narrative that we keep perpetuating."
Royster’s response: "It's a matter of what experts are saying to us and they have not at this point said to us you should do that maybe they'll say that next week maybe they'll say that in a month but for right now for us to make a decision contrary to what they're saying shows a blatant and willful disregard for the advice of medical professionals."
As it stands right now, Greenville county students have the option of virtual or in-person learning with the existing safety protocols still in place.
