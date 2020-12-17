GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster called a news conference Thursday morning to make an announcement, according to a district spokesman.
The announcement will be made at 10 a.m.
Look for live coverage from FOX Carolina.
While the subject of the news conference has not been announced, Royster previously said in a board meeting that an announcement regarding more in-person learning days for the county's high schools would be coming during the week of December 14.
More details on those prior discussions: Greenville Co. Schools weighing plans to get high schools to about 75% in-person beginning in January
