GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster announced Monday that the school district will begin its plan to get middle schoolers back in the classroom on the week of Thanksgiving.
The return will be in phases and will be completed by Jan. 4, 2021 and will only affect in-person students. Students enrolled in the fully virtual program will continue their instruction as planned.
Students will be kept three feet apart from others via plexiglass pods and must wear masks in the pods. Students will be required to clean their work stations at the beginning and end of each class as well, Royster said.
On November 23, 6th graders will attend on Monday and Tuesday, and 7th-8th grades will follow their color coded attendance plans. After the Thanksgiving break, 6th and 7th grade students will move into a four-day attendance plan starting on Nov. 30.
Below is the breakdown of the return plan by grade level:
Sixth grade
- Week of November 23 (Thanksgiving Week): ALL color groups attend in-person on Monday and Tuesday (November 23-24).
- Weeks of November 30, December 7 and December 1: ALL color groups attend in-person Monday through Thursday
- eLearning for sixth graders on Friday (in-person remediation for ALL middle school students who need it begins Friday, December 4. Schools will identify students and notify those parents whose child need to be in attendance.)
Seventh grade
- Week of November 30: Attendance Plan 2 on Monday and Tuesday, November 30 and December 1 (students attend by color group)
- ALL color groups attend in-person Wednesday and Thursday, December 2-3
- eLearning on Fridays, plus in-person remediation for ALL middle school students who need it
- Weeks of December 7 and December 14: ALL color groups attend Monday through Thursday
- eLearning on Fridays, plus in-person remediation for ALL middle school students who need it
Eighth grade
- Week of December 7: Attendance Plan 2 on Monday and Tuesday, December 7-8 (students attend by color group)
- ALL color groups attend in-person Wednesday and Thursday, December 9-10
- eLearning on Fridays, plus in-person remediation for ALL middle school students who need it
- Week of December 14: ALL color groups attend Monday through Thursday
- eLearning on Fridays, plus in-person remediation for ALL middle school students who need it
Winter break
- No classes Monday, December 21 through Friday, January 1, 2021
Beginning January 4, 2021
- Sixth, seventh and eighth grade students attend in-person school 5 days a week until further notice
The school district provided these answers to questions parents may have:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.