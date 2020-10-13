GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said schools will receive their first shipments of plexiglass shields on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the district said the shields were provided by the state Department of Education at a cost of more than $5 million and will allow all elementary students to return to full-time in-person instruction by November 9.
The school district also provided these facts about the shipments and the plexiglass shields:
- Each tractor trailer load will have 800 units
- A unit is one quad shield, which is two pieces of plexiglass 2’ x 6’ in size
- One pallet will have 50 units
- First two loads will be enough to take care of 2nd grade classrooms
- Components are being produced at Space Drive and all four Career Centers
- More than 50 vehicles will be needed to transport plexiglass to each elementary school
The district said students in the Building Construction program at Bonds Career Center have been building the braces and brackets needed for the plexiglass dividers.
