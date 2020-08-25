GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced Tuesday night that due to continued improvement on the Greenville County Spread Data metrics as reported by DHEC, schools will move to Attendance Plan 2 the week of September 7.
Under this plan, students will attend in-person school two days a week and will be on eLearning the other three days.
Under this plan, GCS said approximately 50 percent of students will be in the building each day.
Because of the Labor Day holiday, students in the Blue and Green attendance groups will still only attend one day the first week (Wednesday). Under Attendance Plan 2, the Blue and Green students attend in-person school on Monday and Wednesday, while Red and Purple students attend in-person on Tuesday and Thursday. All students are on eLearning on Friday.
Attendance Plan 2 will be in effect until further notice.
Officials said the goal remains a return to full-time, five-day-a-week attendance as soon as it is safe to make that switch.
