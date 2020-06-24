GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Beginning this fall, Greenville County Schools will be offering an additional school choice option for students.
Previously available only to secondary students, GCS's Virtual Program will now offer full-time online instruction for students 5K through 12th grade using devices and software provided by the school district.
Teachers will be providing face-to-face instruction via live-streaming and coursework through Google Classroom and other platforms.
The Virtual Program is different from the eLearning courses provided amid the pandemic shutdown, in that students in the program will follow a daily schedule just as they would in a brick and mortar school.
Technology provided through the program will allow students to see and hear GCS teachers deliver standards-based content, ask questions, participate in classroom discussions and small group work, and turn in class work and tests - all from the safety and comfort of their homes.
“GCS is committed to providing school choice options that meet the needs of our students and families,” said Superintendent Burke Royster. “A virtual program is not only a good fit for families who remain concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, but also for those who simply enjoy the benefits of learning from home, while still having access to professional instructors and challenging curriculum.”
Students will be taught by local certified teachers who will give 100% virtual instruction throughout the day. At the secondary level, instructors will be certified subject specialists.
While the Greenville County Parent Survey on re-opening schools doesn't close until 5 p.m. Wednesday, officials say 12% of parents thus far have indicated they won't send their child back to in-person instruction for the fall semester. 43% responded they are unsure about their child's return amid the pandemic.
More information on the program, including enrollment procedures and answers to frequently asked questions will be available on July 6.
The deadline for fall enrollment in the Virtual Program is August 1. Families interested in participating due to coronavirus concerns or in response to temporary family situations can choose to return to traditional school at the conclusion of the fall semester.
Students will remain on the roll of the regular school and are eligible to participate in extracurricular activities.
High School students will be eligible to earn a diploma from their home-based school.
Questions can be submitted to GCSvirtual@greenville.k12.sc.us.
