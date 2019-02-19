GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said Tuesday they will operate on a normal schedule for the rest of the school day and are not currently anticipating anything other than a normal school day on Wednesday.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a winter weather advisory for the mountains of northern Greenville County (as well as Transylvania, Henderson, Rutherford and Polk counties) until 4 p.m. Wednesday.
GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton said Tuesday the forecasted low temperatures for Wednesday morning were not yet low enough to cause concern for buses.
“It would not be wise for us to make a decision tonight about tomorrow morning,” Brotherton said.
She said the school district will determine late Tuesday if they plan to have the ICE team checking road conditions as early as 3 a.m. Wednesday.
Brotherton said if the district decides to delay schools, that decision will be made by 6 a.m. Wednesday.
