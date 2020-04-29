GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County Schools announced they'll be upping the amount of meals distributed each week, in an effort to make sure students have meals over the weekend.
Starting May 1, GCS says any students who come to get meals from any school feeding site on a Friday will receive three breakfasts and lunches.
GCS says that they'll now be producing an additional 44,000 meals per week - with 22,000 meals needed for Saturdays and Sundays.
“For some of our students, the meals they receive at school represent the only nutritious and filling foods they ever get, making these to-go style meals being served in school car pick-up lines and school bus stops even more crucial to their overall health,” said Joe Urban, director of Food and Nutrition Services.
This new service was made possible by a new waiver from the USDA, and will be funded through the National School Lunch Program Seamless Summer Option.
The week of April 20, GCS says Urban and his team reached the milestone of serving over 500,000 meals to students since the beginning of the COVID-19 school shutdown.
“I am tremendously proud of all the GCS staff that have stepped up to take care of our community during this crisis,” Urban said.
