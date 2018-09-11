GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County school administration has advised all schools hosting junior varsity football games Thursday to cancel or move the games to Wednesday.
Hurricane Florence is expected to hit the Carolina coasts late Thursday night.
By moving the games from Thursday, GCS said there will be maximum flexibility for this week's varsity games.
Final decisions about football and all other extracurricular events should be made by mid-afternoon Wednesday.
GCS said all trips headed east through the weekend will be canceled.
Any other events will be based on safety of travel. Events will be canceled if wind and rain become an issue.
GCS said moving Friday night football games will be taken into consideration with other school districts.
