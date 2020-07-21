GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- Parents and students in Greenville County are about to have a better idea of what the fall semester will look like as district officials plan to release the finalized re-entry plan today.
Here's what we already know:
There's a new first day of school
District officials have pushed back the first day of school from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24.
Spokesperson Tim Waller said the delay is to give their new virtual learning teachers time to transition to the online classroom.
Officials have finalized the attendance plan
Students will be broken up into groups (blue, red, green or purple) based on their last name. When conditions allow for only one day of in-person attendance, blue students attend on Monday, red on Tuesday, green on Wednesday and purple on Thursday. All students will participate in eLearning on Fridays and on days they are not physically in school.
Yesterday Waller said they adjusted part of the plan after getting feedback from parents. One days when students can go to class two days a week, blue and green students will attend on Monday and Wednesday. Then red and purple will attend on Tuesday and Thursday. Everyone will do eLearning on Friday.
10,000 students plan to go virtual
As of July 17, more than 10,000 students have signed up for virtual learning this semester.
This option is different than the eLearning parents and students saw during the spring semester. Students who choose this option will work with teachers who only teach a virtual class.
Students are asked to commit to a full semester. Waller said they can opt to transfer back to in-person school at the end of the semester. Spots in classrooms will be given on a first-come-first serve basis.
The deadline to apply for the program is July 27.
Students, staff will social distance on the bus and in class
Teachers are removing any unnecessary furniture or decorations from classrooms to maximize their space, said A.J. Whittenberg principal Dr. Susan Stevens.
A typical second or fifth grade classroom at the school holds 25 kids, but this year there's only space for 13.
On the schools bus, the first row of seats behind the bus driver is blocked off and so is every other row. Only one student will be placed in a seat at a time, instead of the usual three.
Masks are required
Students and teachers will be required to wear a mask when they can't maintain social distancing. That means they won't necessarily have to wear one in their desks, but will likely have to wear one when walking in the hall.
Here's what we don't know
We are still waiting to see how the district plans to handle a positive case of COVID-19 in one of the schools classrooms. DHEC has released guidance, but Waller said we can expect the district's plan today.
The district also has not announced what bus routes will look like this fall. Earlier this summer the district's transportation director Adam James said they'll likely have to run routes several times to account for social distancing, but they haven't finalized plans yet. They are still looking to hire about 60 bus drivers.
Officials are also waiting on the final number of students who are going virtual. They'll know that number after the July 27 deadline to apply for the program.
Finally, here's what we won't know
Even after the district shares today's finalized plan, we still won't know what the first week of school will look like. Waller said it's still too far out to know what risk level the pandemic will be at.
