GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Angelica Childes was surprised by the news on Wednesday that she is one of the five finalists for the South Carolina Teacher of the Year award.
State Superintendent, Molly Spearman, was the person to give the good news to Childes.
The South Carolina Department of Education says that Childes is a fourth-grade teacher in Greenville County, where she has been for five years. Before that, she taught in New Orleans, Louisiana, as a part of Teach For America.
State Superintendent, Molly Spearman, said in a press release, “Angelica is a determined educator who strives to ensure her students are successful no matter their circumstances. Her commitment to meeting the individual needs of her students inspires her peers and positions her as an education leader across our state."
According to the South Carolina Department of Education, Childes spend time volunteering to teach in Uganda while in college. The experience gave her a new perspective on the spectrum of educational inequality and a conviction that she can be a catalyst for change through teaching.
In addition to teaching, Childes helps as a curriculum writer and a cooperating teacher for pre-service teachers. She is also a mentor for new teachers, a peer evaluator for second-year teachers and leads district-wide professional development sessions.
“Mrs. Childes enjoys sharing with her students that her first year as a teacher was a disaster, but instead of becoming discouraged, it caused her to strengthen her commitment and effort focusing on her goal to one day be Teacher of the Year. That focus and resolve are hallmarks of her dedication to students and the profession,” GCS superintendent Dr. W. Burke Royster said.
As a finalist, Childes will receive $10,000 and go to the next stage of the competition, which involves interviewing with a panel of judges.
The winner of the South Carolina Teacher of Year award will get a total of $25,000 and a new BMW to use while serving for a year as a roving ambassador. The winner will also provide mentoring, attend speaking engagements, lead the State Teacher Forum, serve as the state spokesperson, work with teacher cadets and work with teaching follows.
The winner of the award will be announced at the South Carolina Teacher of the Year Gala on May 5 in Columbia.
MORE NEWS - Free & half-priced dog adoptions begin at Humane Society of Greenwood this weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.