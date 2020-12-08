GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County School Board on Tuesday discussed two plans the district is considering to get high school students into classroom for additional instructional days beginning in mid-January.
The district said their plexiglass barrier setup will allow for up to 25 students in high school classrooms, but many classes have a greater number of students.
The district said it cannot accommodate 100 percent of high school students for five-day instruction due to the logistics of class change, in addition to class sizes, and other factors.
However, officials are working on rearranging classes and making other changes to safely accommodate as many students as possible.
Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster said high schools are getting new tech to enable them to live stream and record most classes for students who cannot be there in person. These streams will not provide two-way interaction due to bandwidth limitations, however.
Royster said the district is weighing two options for increasing in-person return for high school students. He said both plans will get high schools to about 75 percent-in-person. Right now, schools are at 40 percent.
The two plans they are considering are:
70/80 percent attendance plan
- Students attend 3 days one week and 4 days the next.
- Students needing remediation would attend 4 days each week. Those students are students making a D or F.
75 percent attendance plan:
- All students attend 3 or 4 days each Monday – Thursday, plus 3 out of every 4 Fridays.
The plan will be finalized on the week of Dec. 14 and announced at a press conference.
Whichever plan they choose will be launched on January 19, Royster said, which will be the actual start of the new semester.
