GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said Tuesday that a case of Whooping Cough had been confirmed at an elementary school.
The school district said a student at Lake Forest Elementary was diagnosed with Whooping Cough, also known as Pertussis.
That student has been absent since September 19, the school district said.
Parents were notified by phone and made aware of the symptoms.
The school district said an official letter from the Department of Health and Environmental Control will be sent home with all students Tuesday.
According to DHEC, initial symptoms are similar to the common cold, with a cough that gradually becomes more severe one to two weeks after initial symptoms. The cough is often accompanied by a characteristic "whoop" at the end of a coughing attack. It can take six weeks or more to recover from the disease.
The disease is preventable through vaccination.
CLICK HERE to learn more about Pertussis, how it spreads, and how it can be treated.
