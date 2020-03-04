GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Greenville County Schools said they are monitoring the spreading coronavirus outbreak and will keep parents informed if the virus causes concern for the school district.
There are no cases confirmed in South Carolina yet, and a GCS spokesman said Wednesday that schools are following their usual flu season cleaning and disinfection protocols at this time.
Tim Waller, spokesman for the school district, said the best advice for parents right now is to urge their children to wash their hands often and avoid shaking hands with others, if possible.
Additionally, the school district urges parents to keep kids home if they have a fever or illness that can be spread to others.
Waller said the district has been getting guidance from both DHEC and the CDC, and no travel restrictions have been requested at this time. So, school field trips and class trips will continue as planned at this time.
Waller said some GCS students went on a trip to Disney World Wednesday and others went to a museum in Columbia.
"We are not planning to cancel any scheduled field trips unless we have a reason to," Waller said.
Waller said the school district "will let parents now immediately" when and if the coronavirus becomes a major concern.
On Tuesday, the school district released its emergency plan to go into action if the virus hits schools in the county.
The GCS Emergency Plan includes educational responses which may range from:
- increased communications about keeping symptomatic students home;
- to coordinated student handwashing and increased cleaning of hard surfaces such as doorknobs and desks;
- to cancellation of extra-curricular events;
- up to and including school closure.
- Distance learning and Google Classroom would figure prominently into plans for secondary students and older elementary students, while those in primary grades (PK-2) might be provided printable exercises to hone their numeracy and literacy skills. Knowing that students in primary grades may not have access to technology and many older students do not live in homes with internet connectivity, these plans would require individualized solutions for some students. Our ability to provide those individualized solutions would depend, in part, on the restrictions put in place by DHEC through the Emergency Health Powers Act. The full impact of such a scenario cannot fully be known ahead of time.
Stay connected with the school district via their online coronavirus bulletin, which can be found here.
