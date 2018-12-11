GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said all schools will be on a 2-hour delay Wednesday.
Below is what the school district posted on Facebook about the decision:
Greenville County Schools plans to operate on a two-hour delay for all students and employees on Wednesday, December 12th. The ICE team will reassess roads in the morning. If conditions worsen GCS could extend the delay or cancel school. That decision would be communicated no later than 7:30am.
Four-year old kindergarten is cancelled. In addition to the delay, there will be no morning or afternoon bus routes on icy roads. Bus riders whose routes are cancelled due to icy conditions will receive a phone message this evening.
Greenville County is under a Winter Weather Advisory until tomorrow morning because of the potential for black ice. A delay will allow temperatures to warm up and buses to travel in daylight conditions.
No students or employees will be penalized for missing school or work due to unsafe conditions. Any employees who are unable to safely travel to work should notify their supervisors as soon as possible. All parents have the option to keep their children at home without penalty if safe travel is a concern. Parents should send a written note when students return to school.
Classes were canceled for Monday and Tuesday.
Make up days for Monday and Tuesday will be March 22 and 25.
A day missed during a tropical storm back in October will be made up on April 22.
