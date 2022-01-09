PIEDMONT, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office confirmed that a missing man was found dead near a rock quarry on Sunday morning.
Officials identified the victim as 38-year-old Gary Lance George. Coroner Park Evans said in a statement, "Gary Lance George was found deceased in the area of 202 Brown Road by search and rescue teams. This is still an active investigation by the Greenville County Coroner's Office and the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. An autopsy will be performed on January 10, 2022 to determine the cause and manner of death."
Lt. Ryan Flood from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said search and rescue teams were looking for a George when they discovered the body of an adult man at 8:20 a.m. near a rock quarry along Brown Road.
The Sheriff's Office said they were searching for George near that area yesterday.
Previously: Deputies searching for missing man
