COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says the state saw an additional 137 coronavirus cases and eight deaths Tuesday.
According to DHEC, there are now 399 virus-related deaths in South Carolina. Four of those deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Greenville County. Another two elderly people passed away from Dillon and Lexington Counties. The remaining deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Cherokee and Horry Counties.
There are now 9,056 coronavirus cases in South Carolina.
Tuesday's newly reported cases were identified in the following counties:
- Abbeville (1)
- Aiken (1)
- Anderson (6)
- Bamberg (1)
- Barnwell (2)
- Beaufort (5)
- Berkeley (1)
- Charleston (8)
- Cherokee (1)
- Chesterfield (3)
- Clarendon (3)
- Darlington (8)
- Dillon (1)
- Dorchester (1)
- Fairfield (6)
- Florence (6)
- Greenville (31)
- Greenwood (1)
- Horry (7)
- Kershaw (1)
- Lee (4)
- Lexington (7)
- Marion (1)
- Marlboro (1)
- Newberry (1)
- Orangeburg (2)
- Pickens (1)
- Richland (12)
- Spartanburg (4)
- Sumter (2)
- Williamsburg (3)
- York (5)
DHEC also announced that they have launched a new locator map that will easily help South Carolinians find COVID-19 testing sites near them.
As of Tuesday, 51 mobile clinics have been held throughout the state. Currently, there are more than 50 mobile testing events scheduled through June 5. DHEC regularly adds more. For more information, click here.
Currently, DHEC is working toward a goal of being able to test two percent of the population, or 110,000 South Carolinians, per month. Officials say they are on track to meet the target by the end of May.
As of May 18, more than 60,000 tests have been conducted for the month.
For more information on coronavirus in South Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
