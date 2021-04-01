GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- April 1 marks the beginning of Sexual Assault Awareness month and the Julie Valentine Center needs your help to continue support survivors in the Greenville.
We are also taking a look at some numbers we requested from the sheriff's office about reported assaults in Greenville County over the past couple years- including a change during the pandemic.
"We know that just because things slow down a little bit with the pandemic, at least did not stop," Shauna Galloway-Williams, MED, LPC says.
I asked the Greenville Sheriff's Office for the number of reported assaults since 2019.
In 2019, there were 203. 2020, 138 and so far this year 27 reports have been investigated in Greenville County.
Evelyn Mitchell, survivor, board member and volunteer with the JVC, says, "I would like for people to realize is that someone you know in your life I guarantee you has been affected by sexual assault."
Evelyn told me that she was abducted and assaulted, 40 years ago and now dedicates her time to raising awareness, especially in a month dedicated to doing just that.
Galloway- Williams says, "every day during the month of April, we will increase awareness and education."
From dinner parties, book clubs to 5ks- there are options for you to help the Julie Valentine Center all month.
Galloway-Williams says it's important for people to talk about it, no matter how hard. "The more opportunity to talk about it or information about it, the more people can become aware that you are a supporter and then they can reach out to talk to you."
There is SANE Panel Discussion About Trauma Informed Care For Sexual Assault Survivors on the homepage with more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.