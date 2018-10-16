GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- It's been weeks of unanswered questions for the Willis family...

Ann is still laying in a hospital bed, her daughter said their lives have been forever changed. Greenville County Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown called it a brutal attack, something rare in his small community.

"I moved to Travelers Rest probably 17-18 years ago and it's a quiet, sleepy little town and you don't expect anything to happen in Travelers Rest,” Brown said.

In those years, he's gotten to know the Willis family. He said they are well known and the community has been rallying behind them. Each day as cars pass by the local W.E. Willis store, it's a reminder of what the couple has been through.

"I've known Warren Willis for a number of years, he is a strong person in Travelers Rest and the surrounding areas,” Brown said. “I went to church with him at First Baptist Church. I know his family, I know him personally and he's a good man and he's been good to Travelers Rest."

All of he and his wife's hard work flashed before their eyes one early September morning. The sheriff said it was an odd turn of events when an employee at the couple’s Landrum store dialed 911 after seeing shoes, rolls of coins and a puddle of blood by the front door. Deputies said Warren had been there earlier by himself.

"It looks like a robbery, thinking he had plenty of money stored somewhere so they were going to get his money,” Brown said. “They beat him up pretty bad."

It only got worse from there, investigators said the suspects then bound and kidnapped Warren, taking him back to his house where Ann was. There the beatings continued and Ann was shot, disturbing news for the sheriff.

"I don't know what they did in that house, I wasn't there but I can tell you he was in pretty terrible shape when I saw him on Monday morning,” Brown said. “He was beaten pretty bad and robbed."

He said a couple so brutally attacked in their own home is something he won't stand for. The sheriff said he won't quit until the people responsible are locked up, and the key is thrown away.

"There's no place for something that brutal to happen to people who run a business and are trying to make a living and have a place where the community can come," Brown said.

The sheriff said he wants these suspects to serve a life sentence and pay for what they did. He's asking for anyone to come forward to help give the Willis family some peace. The reward has increased to $37,000.