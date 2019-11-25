GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office has created a new position to investigate animal cruelty in the wake of the recent horse attacks.
Sheriff Johnny Mack Brown on Monday announced an animal cruelty investigator position would be added to his force. He said money has been added to the budget to cover the new position, which will be posted soon.
“We want to have the right person who loves animals and make sure animal abuse cases don’t fall through the cracks,” Brown said.
Brown said the new position will be separate from Animal Control and the deputy in that position will be able to file felony charges against suspects.
The new investigator will be focused on animal abuse cases while Animal Control will continue to investigate basic nuisance calls, loose animals, and general concerns.
"We had a case a few weeks ago where someone threw a cat out from a vehicle on Woodruff Road," Brown said. "That's animal abuse."
He said the investigator will also investigate cases of serious animal neglect, cases of chained animals, and animal starvation concerns.
Brown said studies have often linked animal abuse to other abuse, including domestic violence, elderly abuse, and other offenses. He said the ultimate goal is to reduce the number of animal abuse cases in the county.
Brown said the horse attack investigations are ongoing.
