GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis released a statement Tuesday concerning the governor's order, issued Monday, which grants police authority to disperse gatherings of three or more people in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
Lewis said his deputies will not be proactive in searching for groups of people in order to arrest them. However, if people are gathering and pose a health risk or are purposely disregarding the dangers of COVID-19 and the preventative measures ordered by the governor, Lewis said deputies will then enforce the law as needed.
Below is the full statement:
