Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office hosts tree lighting for victims' families

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County sheriff's held their 18th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Tuesday in honor of victims' families.
The ceremony is meant to help families remember their loved ones who were killed in a homicide or a traffic fatality.
One by one families went up on stage and put an ornament on the tree. At the end, deputies lit the tree and the room erupted with everyone remembering their loved one's face.
Families there said it means a lot to be know others in the room are going through the same pain during the holiday season.
"You go to work and you feel like no one what you deal with every day, anywhere you go you just feel like no one knows, but then you come here and everyone knows how you feel," said Jena Mobley.
For some, this will be their first Christmas without their loved one, but others have been to the ceremony for years.
One woman, Joy Davis, lost her teenage son four and a half years ago. Ever since that car accident, she's come every year to hang an ornament for her son, Andrew Chase Jackson.
"I was thinking about him when I went up there," said Davis. "His birthday is tomorrow and I miss him every minute of every day still."
