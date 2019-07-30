GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday issued an amended statement about the deputy-involved shooting that injured a man on East Crest Drive in Simpsonville on June 14.
The revised statement came one day after the sheriff’s office released its critical incident briefing showing the video sources available from the incident.
Below is the revised statement:
“On June 14th, a Greenville County Deputy was involved in an on duty shooting incident on East Crest Drive in Simpsonville. The Sheriff’s Office originally released that the homeowner opened the door and pointed a weapon at the Deputy. After a full internal investigation, this statement has proven to be inaccurate and we retract that portion of the original statement. To be clear, at no time during the internal investigation did the Deputy make such a statement, it was miscommunicated that the door was opened. The Sheriff’s Office strives to be transparent in our duties and get information out to the public as quickly as possible. In the haste of releasing information, we erred and regret any confusion this has caused. We remain committed to serving the citizens of Greenville County and releasing information that is timely but accurate.”
Deputies said they went to the home after a panic alarm was reportedly triggered and neither the alarm company nor the sheriff’s office was able to contact the homeowner.
In the critical incident briefing video, the homeowner can be heard saying he was shot twice, and that no one at the home initiated a panic alarm. The deputy began treating the injured homeowner who told the responding deputy that he had his gun because he was awakened by the doorbell ringing at midnight and pointed his gun because he saw lights at his home.
The deputy in the case remains on administrative duty as SLED continues to investigate the shooting.
