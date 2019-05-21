GREENVILLE, SC. (Fox Carolina) - Greenville County Square wasn't the only controversial topic circulating Tuesday night.
Greenville County deputies say there's a huge public safety concern to address. They said there are not enough of them out on the roads to protect the county.
"We need your help," Lt. Dallas Gladson said. The public calls them for help, the men and women behind the badge. Now they're asking the county for their home.
"As one of the largest agencies in South Carolina, with the highest call volume we should be paid accordingly, yet we are not," Lt. Gladson said.
Gladson said deputies average about 130 to 180 calls for service per day and he said it's too much ground to cover given the amount of deputies.
"You’re talking about 17 deputies answering that many calls for service, there’s no time for anything," Lt. Gladson said. "Response times are terrible."
Gladson stepped in front of county council Tuesday, with a the backing of several deputies in uniform. They said 30 positions sit vacant at the Sheriff's Office and they said it comes down to a lack of pay and changes in health insurance.
"Not only do we need those 30, but we can’t fill those that we have. So it’s great that they’re approving us for more positions, but we can’t fill the ones that we have."
The county administrator presented a proposed budge Tuesday, outlining a plan to hire 14 deputies in 2020 and then another 14 in 2021. The administrator also highlighted equipment that needs replacing. He called for a 2% pay increase as well.
These deputies said more and more of them are leaving the Sheriff's office because they want to protect the the county, but do not feel like they are getting the proper compensation, or manpower to do so.
