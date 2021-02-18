GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a deputy-involved shooting was under investigation Thursday evening. The sheriff later confirmed a suspect accused of criminal sexual conduct was killed after taking aim.
Lt. Ryan Flood said at least one deputy was involved in the incident along Gibson Oaks Drive in Greer.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m.
Deputies were blocking the road as of 6 p.m. as the investigation unfolded.
In a press update just after 8 p.m., Sheriff Hobart Lewis provided more information. According to Lewis, deputies were trying to serve the warrant at a mobile home and tried to arrest the male suspect. However, Lewis says the suspect grabbed a gun, leading to the exchange of gunfire. While no deputies were hurt, Lewis says the suspect died after being taken to the hospital.
Lewis noted the suspect was wanted for criminal sexual conduct, and promised the release of a critical incident video with more details by April 4. He said there is no further danger to the community. As of writing, the suspect has not been identified.
FOX Carolina has reached out to SLED for additional information, as Lewis noted the agency has been called to investigate. Public information officer Tommy Crosby confirmed the agency will be investigating.
