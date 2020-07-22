GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Today, the process is beginning to form a citizen advisory board with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

Last night, the Greenville Council gave their stamp of approval for something that was going to happen anyway, but the support is something Sheriff Hobart Lewis wanted.

The sheriff spoke with us today about what all this board will be responsible for and what power it will truly have.

"We hope that it builds trust. A bridge between law-enforcement and the community members," says Lewis.

He says that this board is essentially bringing in liaisons who will be a voice for the community within the department.

"They learn our names we learn their name and they be that go to person for us when something happens in the community hopefully they are the first person there who will say I know this person or that person to be that liaison between the two of us," says Lewis.

Aimed at building trust between those who wear a badge and the community that they protect, the citizen advisory board that is being created in Greenville County Sheriff's Office.

It's an effort that was on the wish list of many who've been protesting across the county.

"We don’t have issues that a lot of other places half. This is a great place to live we have great law-enforcement that serve this community at the city and county level and state level," says Sheriff Lewis.

Sheriff Lewis clarified that they won't have subpoena powers.

"There will be none. When you talk about subpoena power and a review board for citizens I don’t think that it is… I think that it is really irresponsible to be quite honest for us to ask citizens to come in and judge the policies and procedures" says Lewis, "for us, when you talk about a review board that’s not going to happen."

The sheriff says they won't be reviewing a deputies actions, because they have SLED and other agencies to do that.

Sheriff Lewis says "We have SLED to review them. We have the attorney general's office. We have the solicitor's office. We have other agencies we can call in if something needs to be looked at from an impartial standpoint so this is not a review board in any way. This is an advisory panel to help build a relationship with us and the community."

He says that if you want to be on the board you can call your council member to be placed on a list that will have a background check completed along with an application.

Local activists or politicians aren't going to be considered.

"I think it is important for them not to have an agenda other than to serve this community. Nothing personal against anybody at all whether it is politicians or an activist but we want some want to come in who are open minded and we don’t want to diminish the credibility of the board, we don’t want to diminish the credibility of any politician or any activist. Because that is exactly what will happen. Somebody will say well you are siding with the police because you are on this board or someone will call them and say because you’re on this board can we do this in that. I think it will hurt the credibility of it and that’s not what we want to do," says Sheriff Lewis.

He says trust and accountability are how they hope to prevent issues like what we've seen across the county.

"We don’t have those kind of issues but we don’t want them either," says Lewis.

If you don't know who your council member is or how to get in touch with them for consideration.

