GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -- A spokesperson for the Greenville County Sheriff's Office says the department will host a press conference on Sunday's deadly shooting at Lavish Lounge later today.
Lt. Jimmy Bolt told Fox Carolina to expect the update at 3 p.m. today at the Law Enforcement Center. We will have a crew at the press conference.
Sunday's shooting left eight people injured and two dead. PRISMA spokesperson Sandy Dees said all but two people have been released from the hospital.
Among those killed was Clarence Johnson, 51. He was a part-time security guard at Lavish Lounge on White Horse Road and was stationed near the stage when the shooting started.
Mykala Bell, a 23-year-old mother of two, was another innocent bystander who was killed in the gunfire.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office has released pictures of four persons of interest in the case. They are believed to be from the Atlanta area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
