GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest after a body was found on the side of the road in Greenville.
According to Lt. Ryan Flood, after receiving a call just before 5 a.m., deputies responded to South Washington and South Florida Avenue where a man suffering trauma to his neck was found along the side of the road.
The coroner's office identified the man as 58-year-old Noel Martin. His death was ruled as a homicide.
The Sheriff's Office said investigators have identified 66-year-old Woodrow Wilson Williams as the person responsible for killing Martin. They go on to say investigators learned that Williams and Martin had been seated in a car together and at some point Williams attacked Martin, killing him using an edged object.
Williams was arrested and is currently awaiting a bond hearing for murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime charges at the Greenville County Detention Center.
This case remains under the investigation of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and coroner's office.
MORE NEWS: SC AG announces price gouging statutes in wake of Colonial Pipeline shutdown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.