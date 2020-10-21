Escort for Jumper.jpg

Law enforcement escort for fallen deputy from hospital to funeral home (FOX Carolina/ Oct. 21, 2020)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies escorted one of their own from Greenville Memorial Hospital to the funeral home on Wednesday.

Sgt. Conley Jumper, a 28-year law enforcement veteran, lost his life on Tuesday after a traffic stop on I-85 led to a scuffle with a suspect and a series of crashes.

PHOTOS: Remembering Sgt. Conley Jumper

Greenville County deputies are mourning the loss of Sgt. Conley Jumper after an incident on I-85 claimed his life on October 20, 2020.

1 of 7

Jumper passed away at the hospital Tuesday afternoon, a short time after the incident on the interstate.

On Wednesday morning, deputies escorted Conley’s body to the Thomas McAfee Mortuary on White Horse Road.

RELATED: 

SLED releases names of suspects involved in incident connected to Greenville County deputy's death

Upstate law enforcement agencies, others express condolences for fallen Greenville Co. deputy

Copyright 2020 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.