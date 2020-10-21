GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County deputies escorted one of their own from Greenville Memorial Hospital to the funeral home on Wednesday.
Sgt. Conley Jumper, a 28-year law enforcement veteran, lost his life on Tuesday after a traffic stop on I-85 led to a scuffle with a suspect and a series of crashes.
Jumper passed away at the hospital Tuesday afternoon, a short time after the incident on the interstate.
On Wednesday morning, deputies escorted Conley’s body to the Thomas McAfee Mortuary on White Horse Road.
