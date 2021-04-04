GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Sunday, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage and new information from a deputy-involved shooting that happened in February.

According to Lt. Ryan Flood in a briefing video, around 5 p.m. on Feb. 18, deputies were serving warrants to William Clayton Blackwell, 39, for 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, incest, and child neglect.

Flood said when deputies arrived to the residence, Blackwell ran towards the tree line with a magazine-fed rifle.

In the video, deputies are seen taking cover and yelling for Blackwell to drop the gun. Moments later, Blackwell fired a round and deputies saw him take a position with his rifle.

The sheriff's office said despite commands, Blackwell continued to point his rifle at deputies.

“Fearing for their safety, deputies fire at Blackwell ultimately striking him in the process,” Lt. Flood says in the briefing video.

The sheriff's office said deputies remained behind cover until K9 units arrived to assure that Blackwell was no longer posed a threat. Once the scene was secured, Blackwell was provided first aid and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

SLED was called to the scene to investigate and Blackwell’s rifle was taken as evidence.

Lt. Flood said at this point in the investigation, four out of six deputies fired their weapons. No deputies were injured.

All deputies have been cleared at this time. The deputies actions to return fire have been justified under Greenville County Sheriff’s Office policy, Sheriff Hobart Lewis says in the video.

SLED, the solicitor’s office and the attorney general will continue to investigate.

To watch the briefing video in its entirety, click here.

