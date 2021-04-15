GREENVILLE, SC (FOX CAROLINA) -- The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says they are seeking information about the location of a runaway teen.
Deputies say Daniella Lopez Jones, 14, was last seen on March 31 at Rocky Creek Road.
If you have any information about her location call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.
