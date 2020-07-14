GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Members of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Unit will be participating in a statewide operation focused on promoting safe driving in South Carolina.
Operation Southern Shield, spearheaded by the South Carolina Office of Highway Safety, is focused on speeding violations to ensure drivers are operating their vehicles safely on the state's roadways.
“Since the pandemic started there have been fewer drivers on the roadways and with less enforcement being conducted this has contributed to a national trend of higher speeds resulting in more speed related crashes involving injury or death," said the SC Office of Highway Safety.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says it's imperative that people operate their vehicles safely - and they hope to achieve this safety through the operation.
“It is essential that the people in our county do their job in maintaining safety on our roadways and that means abiding by the traffic laws and sustaining a safe speed while traveling," said Sheriff Hobart Lewis. "We hope that through the cooperation of our community as well as a significant law enforcement presence that the roadways of Greenville County will be the safest in the state and across the nation.”
Operation Southern Shield will begin Sunday, July 19 and end Saturday, July 25.
