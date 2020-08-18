GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said community partners through Defenders of Children have donated and built a new “Comfort Room” for the GCSO Internet Crimes Against Children and Crimes Against Children unit.
Deputies said the “Comfort Room” will help put children who have been victims of horrific crimes at ease when speaking to investigators.
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony and unveiling of the new space will take place Wednesday at 10 a.m.
MORE NEWS - Girl scouts unveil new French Toast inspired cookie for 2021 lineup
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.