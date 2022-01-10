GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- Greenville County Schools (GCS) announced that some schools are moving to online learning temporarily due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.
District officials said over 1,700 employees were out of work today. They added the majority of these employees were absent due to Covid-19 related issues.
According to officials, these numbers are approaching a level that would not allow staff to run schools safely and effectively. For this reason, district officials said it is likely that some schools will need to move to online learning soon.
GCS stated that they will move schools to online learning on a school-by-school basis. They asked parents to create a plan in case their child is moved to online learning.
While the district will try to give as much advance notice as possible, officials said there is no way to accurately predict how many people will be absent. GCS will try to make decisions regarding online learning the afternoon before. Officials will inform families of these decisions by messages through School Messenger, the Backpack parent portal and through media outlets.
Over the weekend, DHEC updated its requirements for avoiding the need to quarantine after someone is exposed to Covid-19. GCS said they implemented these requirements.
DHEC also recommended that schools allow people to use at-home rapid-test to return from quarantine earlier. GCS said they will share more information regarding this new option later this week.
GCS Covid-19 testing sites are experiencing longer wait times due to the surge in cases. Because of this, officials said they extended the hours that all three sites operate. Students and staff are asked to preregister to help speed up wait times. Information regarding this can be found on the district's website.
