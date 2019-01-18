GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said students at Berea Middle, Tanglewood Middle, Lakeview Middle and Greenville Early College celebrated the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by learning about community, volunteerism and advocacy inspired by King’s personal work.
The curriculum was developed in partnership between United Way of Greenville County and Greenville County Schools. During the three-day course, students studied personal quotes, news articles, video clips and books to go beyond the textbook facts of King’s life to build a greater understanding of his core beliefs.
The school district said students also explored their own passions and talents and learned ways to use those ideals and skills to make an impact in their communities.
The four participating schools were chosen due to their involvement in United Way of Greenville County’s OnTrack Greenville community initiative.
