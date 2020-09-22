GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools Superintendent Dr. Burke Royster said Tuesday night during a school board meeting that the district hopes to release a guideline and timeline for allowing some groups to return to in-person learning if the same safety measures can be maintained.
While the school district said its goal is a return to full-time in-person learning, schools are currently on a hybrid schedule involving two days of in-person learning and three days of virtual learning.
Royster announced in the meering that the school district had seen 44 positive COVID-19 cases and as of Tuesday there were 323 people quarantining and self-isolating. 279 of those people were quarantining due to exposure.
Tuesday’s board meeting was the first this school year that allowed public comments from parents.
Six people took the podium, all calling for a return to five-day in-person learning.
Five of the speakers were mothers who voices concerns about the struggles of trying to keep up with classes of kids in different age groups, possible hybrid learning shortcomings, and the emotional toll not being at school is having on some children.
Royster said the school district aims to release the updated guidelines for more groups to return to classrooms on Wednesday.
