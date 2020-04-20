GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) As schools across the country continue to navigate how to properly educate via online instruction amid the coronavirus outbreak, Greenville County Schools says they will likely continue with elearning the rest of the school year, according to a statement from Dr. Burke Royster.
They recognize that several students may struggle to learn without the in-person instruction or help from a teacher, and have varying access to adult help and resources. Therefore, the district has decided to grade students based on participation and engagement.
For more specific information on how the guidelines will work for each age-group, click here.
Superintendent Burke Royster provided a statement saying to expect Greenville county to be one of the last to reopen:
“ I appreciate our Governor making the difficult decision to transition public schools to eLearning on March 15, and I remain proud of Greenville County Schools’ response to this challenging situation.
Being among the first entities closed by Executive Order, we would expect to be among the last to reopen. Based purely on mathematical calculations, not to mention the challenges of enforcing social distancing among our youngest students, it is impossible to properly practice social distancing in a K-12 setting or on buses.
Based on our current knowledge of the virus and the importance of maintaining social distancing at this time, I am strongly in favor of continuing eLearning for the rest of the school year rather than trying to reconvene in-person instruction.”
MORE NEWS:
Spartanburg Regional Health System asks for donations of homemade masks, offers instructions on how to make them
World Health Day honors nurses on the frontlines. Meet the heroes dealing with coronavirus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.